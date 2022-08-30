Redlight King Become Biker Gang For 'Cold Killer' Video

Redlight King have released a music video for their brand new single, "Cold Killer". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "In Our Blood", and the video was directed by Strati Havartos.
In the video, frontman Kaz leads a biker gang of outlaws including actor/musician Dan Garland ("Euphoria," New Medicine), Arthur Victoryan, musician Jimmy Trigger (A Trigger Within) and model Widny Bazile (Vogue, Dior, Puma) across various locations in Southern California.
"'Cold Killer' is about the moment in my life when all dues have been paid, where passion and will meet with wisdom and age," explains KAZ. "It's about taking one of my biggest and darkest character defects and flipping it on its head. The song is about capability. There is nothing more dangerous than a man possessed. Oh, and it dances..." Watch the video below:
