Aerosmith Will Rock MusiCares Concert

Aerosmith have confirmed a performance at The 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert where they are being honored during Grammy Week.

The special event is set to take place on January 24th at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will feature newly announced performances from Nuno Bettencourt, Jessie J and Kesha.

They will join the previously announced Cheap Trick, Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Gavin Degraw, Johnny Depp, Foo Fighters, Luis Fonsi, Sammy Hagar, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Emily King, John Legend, John Mayer, Ashley McBryde, LeAnn Rimes, and Yola.

Aerosmith is being recognized as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades, according to the announcement.





