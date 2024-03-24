Aerosmith Going Limited Edition For 'Get Your Wings' 50th Anniversary

(ID) Aerosmith are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their landmark album Get Your Wings, with the release of a Limited Edition vinyl via UMe/Capitol out May 17th, as well as a new merch collection.

Limited to numbers 1-1974 to honor the year of the album's release, the collector's item is pressed on 180g custom color "gold sparkle" vinyl, housed in an embossed gold foil jacket. Each copy is uniquely numbered with gold foil and encased in black poly-lined sleeves, preserving the quality and sound of this iconic album. Inside, fans will find a 70's-era Aerosmith logo sticker and a replica of a vintage ad, adding to the nostalgia of this celebratory release.

The launch is accompanied by a new, expansive Get Your Wings merchandise and apparel collection, available day-and-date with the vinyl. This collection features newly reimagined items that embody the spirit and legacy of Aerosmith during the era of Get Your Wings, celebrating the album's monumental anniversary. To view the collection, visit the band's official online store here.

Get Your Wings is not only RIAA Triple Platinum-certified but also marked the band's first collaboration with producer Jack Douglas who went on to produce the next three albums for the band and was instrumental in shaping the sound that would define Aerosmith for decades. Recorded at New York's Record Plant and launched with a tour that started at The Orpheum Theater in Boston on March 9th, 1974, Get Your Wings solidified Aerosmith's place in rock history with 74 shows across the US.

