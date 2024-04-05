Aerosmith On Tour, Vol. 2: 1985-2000 Released

(Submitted) The long-awaited second volume in the "Aerosmith on Tour" book series is available now! "Aerosmith on Tour, Vol. 2: 1985-2000" covers Aerosmith's mega-successful Geffen era.
"Aerosmith on Tour" focuses on the touring history of Aerosmith, based on local reviews of the shows and the contemporaneous critical perception of the band. This second volume of "Aerosmith on Tour" covers the band's post-reunion resurgence, as they sought to reestablish themselves on a changed rock 'n' roll landscape following their successful 1984 reunion.
Also covered are additional tangents and the band's growing discography during the Geffen years through re-signing with Columbia. This is an unofficial & unsanctioned work fifteen years in the making! It's packed full of hundreds of tour ads, concert ticket stubs, set lists, and reviews. Spin your favorite Aerosmith CD, sit back, and take a trip back in time reliving memories you may have forgotten, show by show by show!
Available exclusively via Amazon here.
