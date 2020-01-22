In This Moment Release 'The In-Between' Video

In This Moment have released a video for their new song "The In-Between". The track is the first single from the group's forthcoming studio album.

The album will be the follow-up to their 2017 effort "Ritual" and will be entitled "Mother". It is schedule to be released on March 27th. Watch the new video here.

The 'Mother' tracklisting is as follows: "The Beginning - Interlude", "Fly Like An Eagle", "The Red Crusade - Interlude", "The In-Between", "Legacy", "We Will Rock You" (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale, and Taylor Momsen), "Mother", "As Above So Below", "Born In Flames", "God Is She", "Holy Man", "Hunting Grounds" (Feat. Joe Cotella of Ded), "Lay Me Down", "Into Dust".

The band will be supporting the new record by hitting the road for a North American headline tour that will feature support from Black Veil Brides, Ded, and Raven Black. See the dates below:

3/24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

3/26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

3/28 -Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4/4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

4/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

4/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

4/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

4/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

4/19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

4/23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

4/25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

4/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

5/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

5/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

5/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

5/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

5/8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

5/15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

5/16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

5/17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre





Related Stories

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

Halestorm and In This Moment Extend Tour Into The Fall

In This Moment And Rob Halford Release 'Black Wedding' Video

Halestorm and In This Moment Add Summer Tour Leg

Halestorm And In This Moment Announce Spring Tour

More In This Moment News



