The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert

Bruce Henne | 01-22-2020

The Black Crowes

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes are among the performers set to appear at the fourth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York's Beacon Theatre on March 12.

The pair will join a star-studded lineup of artists - including Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan and more - who will take the stage at the event hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper and Paul Shaffer to raise funds for God's Love We Deliver, a home delivery services that provides customized meals for more than 1.8 million New Yorkers living with illness.

Tickets for Love Rocks NYC will go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 AM ET via the usual outlets. The Black Crowes will celebrate the thirty-year anniversary of their debut album with a world tour that is set to begin in Austin, TX on June 17. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


