Disturbed Release 'Hold On To Memories' Video

Disturbed have released a music video for their track "Hold on to Memories." The song is the latest single from the band's "Evolution" album.

The group had this to say about the track, "The song is about not only honoring those we've lost, but also making the most of our time with those we still have."

The band is also offering fans a way to create their own special video for the song to share their own photos backed by the track. They says "whether the memories be recent, highlighting a milestone or achievement in your life, celebrating someone you care about, or honoring those you've lost." Find out more about that and watch the video here





