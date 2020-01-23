Slayer Warn Fans About Fake Comeback Show Tickets

Slayer retired just a few months ago but the band has already been forced to take to social media to warn fans against purchasing fake tickets to their comeback performance.

Apparently, some tickets have been offered online for the veteran band's performance at the Sweden Rock festival. There is just one problem, the band will not be playing at the event.

Slayer warned fans with the follow: "WARNING TO SLAYER FANS! There are tickets being offered on Viagogo for a SLAYER performance at Sweden Rocks [sic] June 2020. Buyer beware this is a resale site with inaccurate information SLAYER WILL NOT PERFORMING."





