Stone Sour Share Another Early Rarity

Stone Sour continue to share demos of their early recordings online. The latest offered from the band is an early version of their 2000 track "Inside The Cynic".

Guitarist Josh Rand shared some basic background details for the demo on the YouTube posting. He wrote, "This is the second song from the four that we recorded in 2000.

"It would end up on the 'Freddy Vs Jason' movie soundtrack, and as a bonus track for the Japanese release of the self-titled album." Listen to the track here





