John Fogerty Streams Full 1970 CCR Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Bruce Henne | 01-25-2020

Creedence Clearwater Revival

(hennemusic) John Fogerty is streaming video of Creedence Clearwater Revival's complete 1970 concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. The band played two shows at the legendary venue in April as part of a spring tour of Europe in advance of the release of their fifth studio album, "Cosmo's Factory."

The footage features a number of CCR classics, including "Travelin' Band," "Midnight Special," "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary," "Keep On Chooglin,'" and more.

CCR released seven albums (including three platinum ones in 1969 alone) and had a dozen US Top 40 hits before they disbanded in 1972; the group sold more than 26 million albums in the US alone and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1993.

Fogerty continues to perform CCR classics on the road; he'll begin his 2020 live schedule with a series of dates in Florida next month. Watch the concert here.

