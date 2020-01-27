.

David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band

William Lee | 01-27-2020

David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth has reiterated that he aimed to go beyond Van Halen when he putting together his backing band for his current solo residency in Las Vegas.

The Van Halen frontman will also taking the band on the road when he supports KISS on the latest leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour this year.

Roth spoke about the difference between his solo band and Van Halen during a recent interview with Las Vegas based podcast PodKats!. He explained, "I put together a double-guitar, three-guitars approach, because we're not making any effort to replicate Van Halen live.

"That's guitar, bass, drums, Eddie [Van Halen], wonderful. No, this is the album. We start the way the album sounds, and man, that's a high hurdle. It requires multiple guitars. This will change your haircut.

"I told the band, 'Let's not give the band a name. It's not the David Lee Roth Band. This has its own sound. The sound is serious - give it a serious name. Why don't we call the sound Horses Of God? Let's see if you f***ing add up to that'.

"I take it very seriously when I get out there in the music department. This is not a tribute band; it's not a backup band. This has taken me about four years to really bring it around.

"Most acts take six, eight weeks to bring the full production together. We'll have put in eight months in preparation for the music in the same spirit that the original Van Halen was built. The average age in this band now is 25 years old, and they're ready to plug in."


