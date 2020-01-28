.

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Gives Surgery Recovery Update

Bruce Henne | 01-28-2020

Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is sharing an update as he continues to recover following recent surgery in Los Angeles. "The road less traveled," wrote Warwick alongside an Instagram photo on January 24. "Light work out in the gym and Coldwater Canyon hike today... by no means near 100% but getting stronger every day!!"

Initially entering a Los Angles hospital for a 'small procedure' over the Christmas holidays, the rocker experienced a slight setback dealing with a virus after being diagnosed with Pleurisy of the right lung - a form of pneumonia - before being eventually released after a week's stay.

Black Star Riders have just released a video for their new single, "In The Shadow Of The War Machine", from 2019's "Another State Of Grace" album.

"The track describes the condition in which we all currently live in: a world where economical interest prevails over the common good; a world where we are forced to face constant uncertainties," says the band. "The music perfectly reflects the content: the pounding rhythm of each verse echoes the oppression of the war machine; the heavier and more aggressive chorus underlines the frustration we feel rising every day." See his Instagram post and the video here.

