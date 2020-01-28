.

The Flaming Lips Announce The Soft Bulletin Anniversary Shows

Michael Angulia | 01-28-2020

The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips have announced that they will be staging two special concerts where they will be performing "The Soft Bulletin" in full with a full orchestras and vocal choirs.

The special shows will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed album and will be taking place on April 13th in Portland, Or and April 19th in Dallas, Tx.

These anniversary shows are in addition to the band's previously announced spring tour dates that launch April14th in Spokane, WA at the Fox Theatre. See all of the dates below:

Spring Tour Dates
April14 Spokane, WA Fox Theatre
April 15 Missoula, MT The Wilma
May 22 Walton-on-Trent, UK Bearded Theory Spring Gathering
June 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
June 13 Ogden, UT Ogden Amphitheatre
June 16 San Diego, CA San Diego State Fair
June 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
June 18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre
June 21 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom
June 22 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom
July 18 Galway, Ireland Galway International Arts Festival Big Top


