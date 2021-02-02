The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts

The Flaming Lips have announced that their recent innovative Space Bubble Concerts were so successful that they have decided to play two more in March.
The special show have both the band and the audience enclosed in bubbles as the group performs. The two additional shows are schedule for March 12th and 13th.
The shows will be taking place at The Criterion (500 E. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City, OK), with doors opening at 7pm and the show starting at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, February 3rd at 10am CT. Check out a video of their Space Bubble performance of "Brother Eye" below:
