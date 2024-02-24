The Flaming Lips Announced More 'Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots' Shows

(Warner) The Flaming Lips share new North American tour dates and extend their already stacked 2024 schedule. These shows will once again see the band deliver a full performance of their 2002 groundbreaking, Gold-certified Warner Records album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, continuing to honor over two decades of this creative and critical career high watermark.

The gold vinyl edition of The Flaming Lips' first official "hits'' collection is out now via Warner Records. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 compiles eleven Warner-era singles and album tracks on a single gold LP. This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).

Additionally, the vinyl-only concert album, Live At The Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003 is available now. The vintage live collection, recorded by the BBC, was included in the 6-CD format of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots box set and is now available on vinyl for the first time as a stand-alone release. The limited edition first-pressing of Live At The Forum - including "Do You Realize??" and other live standouts from Yoshimi in addition to fan favorites "She Don't Use Jelly," "Waitin' For A Superman," and "Race For The Prize" - are pressed on pink vinyl. Click HERE to order Greatest Hits Vol. 1 and Live At The Forum.

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2024:

April

20 - Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre*

21 - N. Charleston, SC, High Water Festival*

23 - Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Co*

24 - New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre*

26 - Tallahassee, FL, The Adderley Amphitheatre*

May

17 - Albuquerque, NM, Revel

18 - Prescott, AZ, Pure Imagination Festival*

June

21 - Lubbock, TX, The Buddy Holly Hall

23 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

25 - Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheatre

26 - Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater

28 - Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

29 - Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

July

16 - Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

17 - Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

19 - Snowshoe, WV, 4848 Festival*

20 - Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

22 - Lewiston, NY, ArtPark

23 - LaFayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

25 - Portland, ME, Thompson's Point

26 - Burlington, VT, Waterfront Park

* Previously announced

