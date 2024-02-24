The Flaming Lips Announced More 'Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots' Shows

(Warner) The Flaming Lips share new North American tour dates and extend their already stacked 2024 schedule. These shows will once again see the band deliver a full performance of their 2002 groundbreaking, Gold-certified Warner Records album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, continuing to honor over two decades of this creative and critical career high watermark.
The gold vinyl edition of The Flaming Lips' first official "hits'' collection is out now via Warner Records. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 compiles eleven Warner-era singles and album tracks on a single gold LP. This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).
Additionally, the vinyl-only concert album, Live At The Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003 is available now. The vintage live collection, recorded by the BBC, was included in the 6-CD format of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots box set and is now available on vinyl for the first time as a stand-alone release. The limited edition first-pressing of Live At The Forum - including "Do You Realize??" and other live standouts from Yoshimi in addition to fan favorites "She Don't Use Jelly," "Waitin' For A Superman," and "Race For The Prize" - are pressed on pink vinyl. Click HERE to order Greatest Hits Vol. 1 and Live At The Forum.
The Flaming Lips On Tour 2024:
April
20 - Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre*
21 - N. Charleston, SC, High Water Festival*
23 - Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Co*
24 - New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre*
26 - Tallahassee, FL, The Adderley Amphitheatre*
May
17 - Albuquerque, NM, Revel
18 - Prescott, AZ, Pure Imagination Festival*
June
21 - Lubbock, TX, The Buddy Holly Hall
23 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
25 - Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheatre
26 - Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater
28 - Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater
29 - Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live
July
16 - Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
17 - Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre
19 - Snowshoe, WV, 4848 Festival*
20 - Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
22 - Lewiston, NY, ArtPark
23 - LaFayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
25 - Portland, ME, Thompson's Point
26 - Burlington, VT, Waterfront Park
* Previously announced
The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl
The Flaming Lips Announce Additional Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Shows
The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts
The Flaming Lips Announce The Soft Bulletin Anniversary Shows
Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes- Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'- more
Linkin Park To Look Back With 'Papercuts' Album And Share Unreleased Song- Judas Priest Stream New Song 'The Serpent and the King'- more
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes
Kansas Star Phil Ehart Suffers 'Major Heart Attack'
Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS
Joe Bonamassa Announces 'Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra'
August Burns Red Announce Spring Fling 2024
Bayside Unleash 'The Devils' To Announce New Album
Yes Share New 'Mirror In The Sky' Video
Motorhead Deliver 'The Lost Tapes'