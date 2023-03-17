The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl

Vinyl promos

(Warner) The Flaming Lips release two sought-after fan favorite Eps. Fight Test (on Ruby Red Vinyl) and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Glow In The Dark Green Vinyl) are available on limited edition vinyl for the first time ever.

"Fight Test" originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition-which arrived in November. However, it has never been available on vinyl until now. Among its seven tracks, it boasts a remix of the recently Gold-certified hit "Do You Realize??," "Thank You Jack White," and a trio of covers, ranging from a live rendition of "Can't Get You out of My Head" by Kylie Minogue to "Knives Out" by Radiohead. Meanwhile, "Fight Test" remains one of the group's most famous tunes with over 23 million Spotify streams.



Then, there's Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell. It houses seven tracks recorded during the "Yoshimi" days, and it also graced 2022's 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition. Dropping on vinyl for the first time, its tracklisting consists of two versions of "Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell" (including a remix by Jason Bentley), a remix of "Do You Realize??" by The Postal Service, and four more non-album cuts. Get both here.



Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (101 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.

