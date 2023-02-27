The Flaming Lips Announce Additional Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Shows

(Warner Records) The Flaming Lips announce new tour dates that will feature a special performance of their groundbreaking, Gold-certified album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release. Pre-sale begins March 2 at 10 AM local time. Public on-sale follows on March 3 at 10 AM local time.



As previously announced, two sought-after fan favorite EPs-Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell-will become available on limited edition vinyl for the first time on March 17.



Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (101 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.



The Flaming Lips On Tour 2023:

* Previously announced YOSHIMI show

# New YOSHIMI show

@ Previously announced "An Evening With" career-spanning show



Feb 28 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom @

Mar 01 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom @

Mar 03 Stateline, NV Harrah's Lake Tahoe @

Mar 04 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl @

Mar 06 Del Mar, CA The Sound - Del Mar Fairgrounds @

Mar 07 Anaheim, CA House of Blues @

Mar 09 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre @

Apr 25 London, UK Troxy *

Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo *

Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo *

May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed *

May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival *

May 08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore #

May 10 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre #

May 11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium #

May 11-13 Live Oak, FL Echoland Music Festival *

May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem *

May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival *

Jun 08 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre #

Jun 11 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom #

Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater #

Jun 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

Jun 16 Omaha, NE Steelhouse #

Jun 17 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater #

Aug 18 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater #

Aug 22 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Aug 23 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo #

Aug 25 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheatre #

