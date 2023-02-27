.

The Flaming Lips Announce Additional Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Shows

02-27-2023

The Flaming Lips Tour poster
Tour poster

(Warner Records) The Flaming Lips announce new tour dates that will feature a special performance of their groundbreaking, Gold-certified album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release. Pre-sale begins March 2 at 10 AM local time. Public on-sale follows on March 3 at 10 AM local time.

As previously announced, two sought-after fan favorite EPs-Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell-will become available on limited edition vinyl for the first time on March 17.

Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (101 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2023:
* Previously announced YOSHIMI show
# New YOSHIMI show
@ Previously announced "An Evening With" career-spanning show

Feb 28 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom @
Mar 01 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom @
Mar 03 Stateline, NV Harrah's Lake Tahoe @
Mar 04 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl @
Mar 06 Del Mar, CA The Sound - Del Mar Fairgrounds @
Mar 07 Anaheim, CA House of Blues @
Mar 09 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre @
Apr 25 London, UK Troxy *
Apr 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo *
Apr 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo *
May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed *
May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival *
May 08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore #
May 10 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre #
May 11 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium #
May 11-13 Live Oak, FL Echoland Music Festival *
May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem *
May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival *
Jun 08 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre #
Jun 11 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom #
Jun 13 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater #
Jun 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #
Jun 16 Omaha, NE Steelhouse #
Jun 17 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater #
Aug 18 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater #
Aug 22 Portland, OR Pioneer Courthouse Square #
Aug 23 Seattle, WA Woodland Park Zoo #
Aug 25 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheatre #

