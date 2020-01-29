.

Dave Mustaine's Daughter Performs With Megadeth

Bruce Henne | 01-29-2020

Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth were joined by Dave Mustaine's daughter, Electra, for a performance of their 1994 classic, "A Toute le Monde", during a January 28 concert in Paris, France and fan filmed footage has been shared online.

Electra sang a duet on the "Youthanasia" track with her father at the city's Le Zenith venue during the thrash band's current European tour with Five Finger Death Punch, which opened in Helsinki, Finland on January 20.

"So honored to sing alongside my papa last night in Paris!," tweeted Electra. "Thank you for singing with us!! He is a true hero to us all!" The onstage reunion comes in the months after the Megadeth frontman received treatment for throat cancer following a diagnosis last spring.

"I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress," said Mustaine last fall. "I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can't express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

Megadeth's European trek will wrap up in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 22. Watch video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


