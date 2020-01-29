.

David Lee Roth In The Studio For 'Crazy From The Heat' Anniversary

William Lee | 01-29-2020

David Lee Roth

The 35th anniversary of David Lee Roth's debut solo EP "Crazy From The Heat" is celebrated on a new online episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Roth famously left Van Halen following their massively successful "1984" album and returned with this EP that received heavy rotation on MTV for the covers of "California Girls" and "Just A Gigolo".

The show's host Redbeard had this to say about the special, "To quote David Lee Roth himself in this lengthy 1991 conversation, 'You can't stand what he says but you LOVE the way he says it!'

Gregarious, colorfully verbose, but interestingly not prolific as a songwriter, Roth cranked out a number of pop-metal ditties after saying "sayonara" to the biggest American hard rock band, Van Halen, in 1985 (returning in 2007) and launching a solo career with Crazy From The Heat." Stream the episode here.


