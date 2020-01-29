.

John Fogerty Announces More U.S. Live Dates

Bruce Henne | 01-29-2020

John Fogerty

(hennemusic) John Fogerty has announced a series of US East Coast concert dates this spring, in addition to the Creedence Clearwater Revival icon's previously announced dates this year.

The rocker will play the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on April 23, the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ on April 24, and the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT on April 25.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show will go on sale Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 am EST, while seats for the pair of casino gigs will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am EST.

Fogerty will begin his 2020 live schedule with a series of dates in Florida next month, followed by three shows on the US West Coast in March. Last fall, the guitarist released "50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks"; recorded at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO last June, the project captures Fogerty in concert on his anniversary tour with a setlist that mixes solo hits with CCR classics.

"I've played Red Rocks a number of times over the years and it's always magical," says Fogerty, "but this time, to play with both of my sons on this amazing stage, will certainly go down as one of the major highlights of my life." Watch the video of CCR's "Fortunate Son" from the Red Rocks show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


