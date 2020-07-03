David Gilmour Releases Video For First New Song In Five Years

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has released a video for his first new song in five years. Originally issued last week as part of an audiobook edition of "A Theatre For Dreamers", a new novel by his wife, author Polly Samson, "Yes, I Have Ghosts" sees the Pink Floyd guitarist joined by his daughter, Romany, on vocals and harp.

"I was working on this song just as we went in to lockdown," explains Gilmour, "and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn't be happier with the way Romany's voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation."

"Yes I Have Ghosts" marks Gilmour's first new music since 2015's "Rattle That Lock" album, which topped the charts in several countries and reached No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

Set on the idyllic Greek island of Hydra in 1960, "A Theatre For Dreamers" captures the hazy, sun-drenched days of an expat bohemian community of poets, painters, and musicians; in Samson's fifth work of fiction, the characters live tangled lives that are ruled by their king and queen, writers Charmain Clift and George Johnston.

The audiobook edition features original music from Gilmour throughout. "We didn't set out to work together on the audiobook, but lockdown meant I had to narrate and I'm grateful to David Gilmour for stepping in to the producer's chair," adds Samson. "We wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative.

"Collaborating with David - as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums - we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don't think has been done before." Watch the video here.

