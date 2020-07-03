Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)

Former Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge just released the self-titled debut from the Jeremy Edge Project and to celebrate we asked Jeremy to tell us about the song "Lies". Here is the story:

Lies is the song on the record where we attempted to create something that is more of a traditional blues jam. I don't really consider myself a blues guitarist since I have so many influences and so many Rock influences but I wanted to do something that was a little more traditional but still be very powerful.

Brandon Yeagley from Crobot came in with the lyrics for this song and I think that it's a very relatable topic because everyone has someone in their past, where someone told you everything you want to hear and you wanted to believe it but deep down you know that they are deceiving you: however cutting tires or coming to grips with that is never easy. He really killed it with that performance!

We left a lot of space to jam and provides and it became very clear to me that It would be boring if I filled up all those spaces by myself. It would be much more exciting with two guitar players so I reached out to Josh Smith. I had talked to him before about possibly flying to California and trying to record a couple of songs in his Studios but we could really not make the schedules work out so he was actually the first person that I got in touch with. If you're not familiar with who he is: he is one of the most incredible up-and-coming blues guitar players and when he agreed to contribute leads to the track I was very excited and grateful.

We actually did the tracks remotely and even though I had recorded leads I didn't let Josh hear any of that, we just sent him the track with no leads on it and decided on a good space to share. Then when we dropped the original leads back onto the track it actually, kind of sounds like two guitar players playing off of each other and I think that's really cool.

I really enjoyed bringing friends into the project and the different perspectives their contributions bring.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





Related Stories

More Jeremy Edge Project News



