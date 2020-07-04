Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Animals' Album Classic

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare live audio of a 1974 performance of the "Animals" album classic, "Sheep." Originally titled "Raving And Drooling", the song was recorded live during a four-night stand at The Empire Pool (later known as Wembley Arena) in London in November 1974 as part of a five-week UK tour; it was first released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series.

The appearances would see early previews of the track from "Animals", which wouldn't surface until early 1977. The group's feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist" sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.

Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd adds one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" boxsets a few years back. Listen to the live performance and the final studio versions of "Sheep" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





