Jaz Coleman's Shares Debut Song From New Project Black & Red

Killing Joke mastermind Jaz Coleman has released the debut single from Black & Red, Coleman's brand new collaboration with Ondrej Smeykal.

The brand new track is entitled 'On The Day The Earth Went Mad' and Jaz has explained how this new project came together, "The Black and Red project was born in Australia in 2010 when I set out to find the greatest virtuoso of the didgeridoo only to find the maestro of the instrument resided in Prague where I lived.

"Upon my return to Czech Rep, I was introduced to Ondrej Smeykal, we ended up not just developing an ancient instrument. but recording the Black and Red project (adding only Indian Harmonium) and an explosive duo was formed which could recreate the recording live perfectly. The funny thing is Black and Red only made sense after lockdown" Watch the video below:





