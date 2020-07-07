Queen Star Addresses Idea Of Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel

(hennemusic) Queen drummer Roger Taylor is sharing his thoughts on the likelihood of a sequel to the band's 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards last year, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and earned more than $900 million dollars at the box office to become the highest-grossing music biopic in history.

"I really do think that we need to sit back for a year or two and look at things and see if that is a believable or credible thing to do," begins Taylor on the concept of a second Queen film. "The movie was a great hit. We were delighted, obviously. But I think I wouldn't want to be seen as cashing in again. I'd have to have a very, very good script and scenario to make that work. Right now, I can't think of a way of doing a sequel."

A follow-up biopic would likely focus on Mercury's final years where he left public life to battle his HIV diagnosis privately and record the Queen albums "The Miracle" and "Innuendo", before he passed away in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS.

"That is post-Live Aid," says the drummer. "If somebody comes up with a genius plan, maybe we'll think about it. [Laughs] Right now, we're just very happy with what the movie did. There are so many sequels that don't match up to the original one. There are obvious ones that did, but on the whole, I think it's a dangerous territory." Read more here.

