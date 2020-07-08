.

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Releases New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 07-08-2020

Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has released a brand new track entitled "Here Comes The End", which features Judith Hill and was recorded for the Netflix's series, "Umbrella Academy."

Gerard had the following to say about the new track, " I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of Umbrella Academy was being shot, by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality."

The time of the release of the song, comes on the same day that Netflix revealed the trailer for the second season of "Umbrella Academy, "which will premiere on July 31st. Check out the song below:


