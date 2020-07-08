My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has released a brand new track entitled "Here Comes The End", which features Judith Hill and was recorded for the Netflix's series, "Umbrella Academy."
Gerard had the following to say about the new track, " I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of Umbrella Academy was being shot, by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality."
The time of the release of the song, comes on the same day that Netflix revealed the trailer for the second season of "Umbrella Academy, "which will premiere on July 31st. Check out the song below:
Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'
Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic- Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast- Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic- Gerard Way- more
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold
Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic
Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast
Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic
My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Releases New Song
Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels
Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch
Zac Brown Band Raised Over $1.4 Million With Charity Livestream
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love