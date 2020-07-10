2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Canceled

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame have announced that they have canceled the induction ceremony for the class of 2020 and will be airing a HBO special instead.
The ceremony to induct The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston was originally scheduled for May 2nd in Cleveland but was initially postponed until November 7th.
Now organizers have canceled the event outright due to pandemic restrictions and will instead broadcast a special on HBO honoring this year's inductees on November 7th.
Chairman John Sykes had this to say, "To protect the health and safety of our inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we've made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible.
"Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them."
