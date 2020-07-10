Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'

Alice In Chains legend Jerry Cantrell is the featured guest on the latest episode of Gibson TV's Icons series. The guitar maker's camp sent over the following details:
"Gibson TV sits down with one of the most iconic rock musicians of our generation, Jerry Cantrell to learn about his early years in Spanaway, Washington and the birth of the Seattle sound.
" The show takes a deep dive into his 30-plus year career in music as the guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter of Alice In Chains, and as a solo artist.
"Cantrell's career outside of Alice in Chains has consisted of two solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Jerry's first solo album, Boggy Depot, was released in 1998, followed by his second album Degradation Trip (2002).
"In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry Cantrell has released music on soundtracks for several films including Spider-Man, The Cable Guy, John Wick 2, Last Action Hero, and The Punisher." Watch the episode below:
