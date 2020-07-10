Deep Purple Streaming New Single 'Nothing At All'

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are streaming their brand new track "Nothing At All" as the newly-released third single from their forthcoming album, "Whoosh!"
Due August 7, the veteran band recorded the project with Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN, and reveal that they "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation to create the most versatile album in their collaboration with the legendary producer.
"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin," says guitarist Steve Morse. "We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."
"Nothing At All" follows the lead single, "Throw My Bones", and its follow-up, "Man Alive", as the latest preview to the UK band's 21st studio record.
"Whoosh!" will be available as Limited CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1-hour feature, "Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD Edition, Limited Boxset and digital formats. here.
