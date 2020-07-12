John Fogerty Performs CCR Classic 'Tombstone Shadow'

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Tombstone Shadow."
The track originally appeared on "Green River", the second of three albums CCR released in 1969, following "Bayou Country" and ahead of "Willie And The Poor Boys"; all were US Top 10 records and multiple platinum projects.
"Green River" was originally issued two weeks before CCR performed at the Woodstock festival; the band released audio of their hour-long set at the legendary event for the first time last fall after the group previously declined to be included in the famous 1970 documentary and companion film soundtrack album.
"We weren't in the movie on purpose," John Fogerty tells Billboard. "Nobody really understood what the movie would be. The track they wanted to use was 'Bad Moon Rising'; I just didn't feel it was our best work. At that point in time Creedence was the No. 1 band in the world. I felt like, 'Why go backwards?'
"Over time there had been so many requests - probably 10 years after Woodstock, and then the 20th anniversary and so on. Maybe around the late '80s I began to think that, historically, it is what it is. It doesn't matter if it's well done or not well done, it became more a fact of history. Therefore nobody was hurt by it. It was just history." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
