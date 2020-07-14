Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels Release New Song

Poison's Rikki Rockett is keeping busy with music despite the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour being postponed until next summer.

Rikki shared a new song and video for his side band Devil City Angels. He said, "Five or six years ago, I started a band with Tracii Guns called Devil City Angels.

"We added a singer named Brandon Gibbs, and Eric Brittingham who had been a long-time friend. We made a record, we did a small tour. We started to get some pretty good traction. We had some problems with management, we brought Rudy Sarzo in for a short time; then I got sick.

"We all had to do what we had to do. Tracii went back to L.A. Guns, Eric is with [Poison frontman Bret Michaels], Rudy's doing a bunch of his stuff. That left Brandon and I. After I got better, we got Joel Kosche from Collective Soul.

"We put together this song ["Testify"], recorded it virtually. Topher Nolan played bass on it. We grabbed the club for a couple of hours and did a video; we just never released the song.

"With all this lockdown, we couldn't think of a better time to put it out. We hope you love it as much as we loved doing it." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

More Devil City Angels News



