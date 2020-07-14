Poison's Rikki Rockett is keeping busy with music despite the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour being postponed until next summer.
Rikki shared a new song and video for his side band Devil City Angels. He said, "Five or six years ago, I started a band with Tracii Guns called Devil City Angels.
"We added a singer named Brandon Gibbs, and Eric Brittingham who had been a long-time friend. We made a record, we did a small tour. We started to get some pretty good traction. We had some problems with management, we brought Rudy Sarzo in for a short time; then I got sick.
"We all had to do what we had to do. Tracii went back to L.A. Guns, Eric is with [Poison frontman Bret Michaels], Rudy's doing a bunch of his stuff. That left Brandon and I. After I got better, we got Joel Kosche from Collective Soul.
"We put together this song ["Testify"], recorded it virtually. Topher Nolan played bass on it. We grabbed the club for a couple of hours and did a video; we just never released the song.
"With all this lockdown, we couldn't think of a better time to put it out. We hope you love it as much as we loved doing it." Watch the video below:
David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again- Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single- Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels- more
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again
Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single
Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels Release New Song
Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary
10 Years Streaming New Single 'The Unknown'
INXS Concert Film Live Baby Live Tops Charts Worldwide
Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through