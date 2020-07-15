Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

Metallica have announced that they will be releasing their anniversary collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, "S&M2", in various formats on August 28th.

The metal legends took the stage with the symphony for the grand opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco on September 6th and 8th of last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark 1999 S&M collaboration.

"S&M2" will be offered in a variety of formats including to digital retailers and streaming services, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, as well as a 4LP vinyl collection.

For collectors, there will also be a limited-edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box that will feature sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more.

Metallica.com will also be offering a limited edition (only 500) Super Deluxe Box that will include actual sheet music used by the Symphony during the shows and hand-signed by all four band members (in addition to including everything in the Deluxe Box), according to the announcement. Watch the trailer and see the configurations and tracklisting below:

Configurations:

- Deluxe Box (limited edition 4LP color vinyl, exclusive photobook, 2CDs, Blu-ray, sheet music, five guitar picks, poster, download card)

- Super Deluxe Box (all of the above + original sheet music signed by the band. Limited to 500 via Metallica.com)

- Black 4LP set w/photobook and download card

- Color 4LP set w/photobook and download card (exclusive to indie retail + Metallica.com)

- 2CD set w/36-page booklet

- 2CD/Blu-ray set w/36-page booklet

- 2CD/DVD set w/36-page booklet

- Blu-Ray

- DVD

- Digital Album

- Digital Movie

Tracklistings:

LP 1 / SIDE ONE

1 The Ecstasy of Gold

2 The Call of Ktulu

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

1 The Day that Never Comes

2 The Memory Remains

3 Confusion

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

1 Moth Into Flame

2 The Outlaw Torn

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

1 No Leaf Clover

2 Halo on Fire

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

1 Intro to Scythian Suite

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

5 The Unforgiven III

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

1 All Within My Hands

2 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth

3 Wherever I May Roam

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

1 One

2 Master of Puppets

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

1 Nothing Else Matters

2 Enter Sandman

CD 1

1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5 The Memory Remains (Live)

6 Confusion (Live)

7 Moth Into Flame (Live)

8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9 No Leaf Clover (Live)

10 Halo on Fire (Live)



CD 2

1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

5 The Unforgiven III (Live)

6 All Within My Hands (Live)

7 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

9 One (Live)

10 Master of Puppets (Live)

11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12 Enter Sandman (Live)

DVD / BLU-RAY

1 Menu (features "Moth Into Flame")

2 Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")

3 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

4 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

5 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

6 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

7 The Memory Remains (Live)

8 Confusion (Live)

9 Moth Into Flame (Live)

10 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

11 No Leaf Clover (Live)

12 Halo on Fire (Live)

13 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

14 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

15 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

16 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

17 The Unforgiven III (Live)

18 All Within My Hands (Live)

19 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

20 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

21 One (Live)

22 Master of Puppets (Live)

23 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23 Enter Sandman (Live)

24 Credits

25 Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show

26 All Within My Hands Promo

DIGITAL FILM

1 Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")

2 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

3 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

4 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

5 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

6 The Memory Remains (Live)

7 Confusion (Live)

8 Moth Into Flame (Live)

9 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

10 No Leaf Clover (Live)

11 Halo on Fire (Live)

12 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

13 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

14 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

15 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

16 The Unforgiven III (Live)

17 All Within My Hands (Live)

18 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

19 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

20 One (Live)

21 Master of Puppets (Live)

22 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23 Enter Sandman (Live)

24 Credits





