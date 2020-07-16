.

Dream Theater's Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again

Keavin Wiggins | 07-16-2020

Dream Theater

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci says that working with his former bandmate Mike Portnoy on his forthcoming solo album was "cathartic" for both of them.

Petrucci will be releasing his sophomore solo record, entitled "Terminal Velocity", this fall and he recruited Portnoy to perform on the album, which marked the first time they had worked together since Mike left the band in 2010.

John spoke about reuniting with Portnoy with Billboard. He said, "Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me, and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do.

"It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years, and it really felt great. Mike's spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn't be happier with."


