Dream Theater's Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci says that working with his former bandmate Mike Portnoy on his forthcoming solo album was "cathartic" for both of them.
Petrucci will be releasing his sophomore solo record, entitled "Terminal Velocity", this fall and he recruited Portnoy to perform on the album, which marked the first time they had worked together since Mike left the band in 2010.
John spoke about reuniting with Portnoy with Billboard. He said, "Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me, and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do.
"It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years, and it really felt great. Mike's spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn't be happier with."
Mike Portnoy Reflects On Media Coverage Of Dream Theater Exit
Mike Portnoy Discusses Exit From Dream Theater
Dream Theater Announce 2020 Distance Over Time Tour Dates
Dream Theater Go Animated For 'Barstool Warrior' Video
Dream Theater Announce North American Fall Tour
Sons Of Apollo Rock Dream Theater Classic
Dream Theater' Jordan Rudess' Wired For Madness Inspired New Book
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song
Van Halen Expecting Backlash From Solo Album- AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video- Streaming For Vengeance Live Series Launch A Success- more
Singled Out: Cary Morin's Tonight
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Van Halen Expecting Backlash From Solo Album
AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video
Streaming For Vengeance Live Series Launch A Success
Gentle Giant Reunite For Virtual Performance
Dream Theater's Petrucci On Working With Mike Portnoy Again
Unleash The Archers Release 'Soulbound' Video
Joan Jett Covers T. Rex Classic On New Tribute Album
Singled Out: Cary Morin's Tonight