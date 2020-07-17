Dead & Company To Stream SPAC Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced that they are continuing their special full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night this week by streaming their 2019 SPAC performance.

The band took the stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, in Saratoga, New York back on June 18th, 2019 and will be streaming the show this Saturday, July 18th, beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

They had this to say, "DEADHEADS! We are back with a great evening from last summer in Saratoga. This show has a magical reprise of Playin' in the Band to close it all out. Get ready for a great Saturday night.

"We will be fundraising for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund who is here to provide immediate assistance for musicians and music industry workers affected by the Corona Virus. " Stream the show below (once available):





