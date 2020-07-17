Dead & Company have announced that they are continuing their special full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night this week by streaming their 2019 SPAC performance.
The band took the stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, in Saratoga, New York back on June 18th, 2019 and will be streaming the show this Saturday, July 18th, beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.
They had this to say, "DEADHEADS! We are back with a great evening from last summer in Saratoga. This show has a magical reprise of Playin' in the Band to close it all out. Get ready for a great Saturday night.
"We will be fundraising for Sweet Relief Musicians Fund who is here to provide immediate assistance for musicians and music industry workers affected by the Corona Virus. " Stream the show below (once available):
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album- Queen Make Album Chart History- Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour Dates- AC/DC- Pink Floyd- more
Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2
Singled Out: Cary Morin's Tonight
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album
Queen Make Album Chart History
Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour Dates
AC/DC In The Studio For Back In Black Anniversary
Pink Floyd Stream Sorrow From Knebworth 1990 Performance
Pearl Jam Stream Festival Performance Of Ten Album Classic
Dead & Company To Stream SPAC Show For One More Saturday Night
Anthrax Revisit Public Enemy Collaboration On Persistence Of Time Video Series