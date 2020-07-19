David Lee Roth Believes Illness May Have Been Covid-19

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth believes that his undisclosed illness earlier this year might have been the Covid-19 coronavirus, he shared in a new interview.
Roth was ill prior to the pandemic lockdown and was playing live supporting KISS on their latest North American farewell tour leg and he told the New York Times of the illness, "I'm not so unconvinced I didn't have the corona.
"Man, they gave me enough prednisone to put boots on the moon! We left a trail of groupies, rubble and incandescent reviews. But I don't want to go back through it."
Roth also believes that political leaders could have handled the pandemic better. He said, "I sure wish our country had taken a Marine Corps approach to Covid. Instead of [creating] a divide, good or bad, right or reasonable, wrong or otherwise."
