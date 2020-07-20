John Fogerty Performs 2007 Single From Grammy-Nominated Revival Album

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of "Don't You Wish It Was True", from his 2007 album, "Revival."

"We hope this brightens your day," says Fogerty and company about the song, which was the opening track and lead single from his seventh record; the project debuted at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200.

"Revival" went to earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Album of 2008, which was awarded to the Foo Fighters for "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace."

The record marked a bit of a return to form for Fogerty, as he explained to Dennis Elsas at Best Classic Bands ina 2007 interview. "This album especially, Revival, it seems that I have perhaps finally rediscovered the whole thing, the mystique that was the way I wrote songs all those years ago," said the rocker. "For whatever reason I seem to have veered off to the right or the left of it. And this time around as I began writing songs, it all seemed so clear. And also I gotta say it was fun and easy. The songs just came out in a mad rush and they weren't agony to extract. They were jumping outta me, you might say, and the whole process was a lot of fun." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





