Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar joins members of The Doobie Brothers and Fleetwood Mac for an isolation version of Traffic's 1968 classic, "Feelin' Alright."

Led by Traffic founder and guitarist Dave Mason, the session sees Hagar trading vocals with Mason and Michael McDonald, with support from John McFee, Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons of The Doobie Brothers, and featuring Mick Fleetwood and Mason's drummer Alvino Bennett.

Billed as Dave Mason & The Quarantines, the isolation version will be released on July 24.

"I've always been a fan of Dave Mason since Traffic," raves Hagar. "He's written some classics that I've cut my teeth on...learning how to play and write songs myself.'Feelin' Alright' is one of my favorites. And this is a pretty damn cool version."

"Feelin' Alright" has been covered by several dozen artists through the years, including Joe Cocker, The Jackson Five, Lou Rawls, Three Dog Night and Grand Funk Railroad, among others.

"Who would have thought that this (song) would go on to be covered by so many different artists and bands, you just never know," says Mason. "But what I do know today is that people need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to re-record a special version of the song.

"To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name 'The Quarantines,' but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





