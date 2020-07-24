Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues his social commentary/satire with recent pieces of original artwork, one that suggests the renaming of a military base to Fort Beyonce.
Roth had previously shared artwork that suggested that he would be removing the "Lee" from his name to "El Roth" due to its similarity to Confederate general Robert E. Lee after country group Lady Antebellum changed their name. ./
He started the artwork posts as commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic. This painting starts with "As our trip into the corona continues..., Modern military makes changes." He then lists, "Fort Beyonce!", "Fire Base Drake," and "The Airfield formerly known as Prince.. " and then adds, "Further ideas encouraged." He signed the art, "El Roth!!". See it here
The outspoken frontman also shared a painting poking fun at the news of the establishment of a "Space Force" See the artwork here.
David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork
