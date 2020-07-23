Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary

(hennemusic) Motorhead will mark the 40th anniversary of their 1980 album, "Ace Of Spades", with the release of a collectors' vinyl box set and a series of expanded editions on October 30.

The band's commercial breakthrough and best-selling record featured the iconic title track, which peaked at No. 15 on the UK singles chart during the set's original run.

The project will also be issued in multiple deluxe editions, including hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats and the massive vinyl box set: packed in a Wild West dynamite box, it includes the original record, two double-live albums, a collection of unreleased demos, outtakes and rarities, a DVD compilation of rare TV appearances from the era, a 40-page book, a 1980 tour program, the Motorhead Rock Commando comic, a set of 5 poker dice that can be played on the game board inside the box set lid, and a limited edition 7" reproduction of the Dutch single for "Ace Of Spades" that includes a previously unreleased instrumental version.

The 40th anniversary series will also be available in expanded 2CD and 3LP deluxe editions. The project is being previewed with a previously-unreleased live version of "Ace Of Spades" from a December 1981 concert at Whitla Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Listen to it here.

