Fleetwood Mac Icon Peter Green Dead At 73

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac co-founder and iconic British blues guitarist Peter Green has died at the age of 73. According to the BBC, solicitors acting on behalf of his family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days."

Born in Bethnal Green in east London in 1946, Green began his career as a teenager playing in various UK outfits; his profile as a blues guitarist got a boost when he replaced Eric Clapton in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers at the age of 19.

A year later, Green brought Bluesbreakers drummer Mick Fleetwood with him to form Fleetwood Mac alongside guitarist Jeremy Spencer and Bob Brunning in London; a short time later, Brunning was replaced by Mayall's bassist John McVie and the band recorded and issued their self-titled debut album in early 1968, which went Top 5 in the country.

The guitarist - who appeared on the follow-up, "Mr. Wonderful", and 1969's "Then Play On" - wrote a number of classic tracks and hits for the group during the early years, including "Black Magic Woman", "Man Of The World", "Oh Well", "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" and the UK No.1 "Albatross."

A month after leaving Fleetwood Mac in the spring of 1970, Green recorded his solo debut, "The End Of The Game"; after being diagnosed with schizophrenia and spending time in psychiatric hospitals in the mid-70s, he returned to issue a second record, "In The Skies", in 1979, and a yearly series of albums up until 1984. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Document Their Early Years On New Box Set

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

Fleetwood Mac In The Studio For Self-Titled Album's 45th Anniversary

Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years 2019 In Review

Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Pink Floyd, Stones, Aerosmith Stars Lead Peter Green Tribute Lineup

Fleetwood Mac Add Final Date To World Tour

More Fleetwood Mac News



