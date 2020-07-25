Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled Gigaton Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam's 2020 Gigaton European Tour has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021. Originally set to begin last month, the month-long trek was a mix of headline gigs and festival appearances that also included a single UK date at London's Hyde Park in July as part of the annual British Summer Time series.

Now, the series will open next June with a pair of shows in Amsterdam, and the new tour routing includes two new concert dates: Holland's Pinkpop Festival and a show in Prague. Support acts will be announced closer to the concert dates.

Tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows can reach out to their point of purchase for ticket options. Ten Club ticket holders can request a refund from the My Tickets page in their membership accounts.

General public tickets for previously postponed dates are on sale now. "We look forward to returning to Europe, pending these events can safely take place in Summer 2021," says Pearl Jjam. "The safety and well-being of the band's fans, crew and event staff continue to be priority." See the new dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





