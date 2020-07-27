Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

An all-star lineup of musicians have teamed up for a "bedroom cover" of the Rush classic "Anthem," for Two Minutes To Late Night, which is billed as the world's only heavy metal themed talk show.

The show had this to say, "Uhhh... Holy Moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are.

"This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com.

"In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute."

The video includes Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria, The Prize Fighter Inferno), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Les Claypool (Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium), Danny Carey (Tool, Volto!), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall. Watch it below:





Related Stories

Rush's Geddy Lee Shares Rare 1960s Live Photo

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings'

Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video

Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine

Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor

Rush's Alex Lifeson Looks Back At Fun 'Permanent Waves' 40 Years Later

Rush Release Promo Video For Permanent Waves Super Deluxe Edition

Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance

More Rush News



