Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

An all-star lineup of musicians have teamed up for a "bedroom cover" of the Rush classic "Anthem," for Two Minutes To Late Night, which is billed as the world's only heavy metal themed talk show.
The show had this to say, "Uhhh... Holy Moley. It's Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We're just as surprised as you are.
"This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com.
"In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute."
The video includes Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria, The Prize Fighter Inferno), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Les Claypool (Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium), Danny Carey (Tool, Volto!), Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In, Old Man Gloom), and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall. Watch it below:
Rush's Geddy Lee Shares Rare 1960s Live Photo
Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings'
Rush Tribute Neil Peart In New Animated Video
Rush Pay Tribute To Producer Rupert Hine
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Rush's Alex Lifeson Looks Back At Fun 'Permanent Waves' 40 Years Later
Rush Release Promo Video For Permanent Waves Super Deluxe Edition
Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced- Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection- Tool, Mastodon, Primus All-Star Rush Tribute- more
Singled Out: Bloody Heels' Criminal Mastermind
Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War
Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced
Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection
Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam
Metallica To Stream Full Bootlegged 1989 Tour Finale
Van Halen Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Jam Cover
Graham Parker, Nils Lofgren Lead Willie Nile Uncovered Album Lineup
Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020