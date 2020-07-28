John Fogerty Goes Ridin' In Latest Quarantine Jam

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of "Hot Rod Heart", a track from his Grammy Award-winning 1997 album, "Blue Moon Swamp."

"'Ooh, let's go ridin'! We put our top down and now we're crusin'," says the singer. "Jump in your hot rods, turn up the music, and join Fogerty's Factory on the open road."

The Creedence Clearwater Revival legend's fifth studio record, "Blue Moon Swamp" topped the charts in Finland and Sweden, was Top 5 in Norway, and reached No. 37 on the US Billboard 200.

The set featured a variety of players, including legendary Booker T. & the M.G.'s bassist Donald Dunn, renowned Cuban percussionist Luis Conte, and drummers Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"Blue Moon Swamp" was nominated for a pair of 1998 Grammy Awards; it was named Best Rock Album at the 40th annual ceremony - ahead of records by Aerosmith ("Nine Lives"), Foo Fighters ("The Color And The Shape"), The Rolling Stones ("Bridges To Babylon") and U2 ("Pop") - while the track "Blueboy" was in the running for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, but lost out to a tune by Bob Dylan. here.

