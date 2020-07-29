Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has shared two songs from his forthcoming solo album, which will be entitled "CMFT," and is set to hit stores on October 2nd.
Corey is giving fans early taste with the release of the two track via a music video for the song "CMFT Must Be Stopped", as well as a lyric video for the track "Black Eyes Blue".
"CMFT Must Be Stopped" features rappers Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie and the music video features camoes from Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Marilyn Manson.
Check out "Blue Eyes Blue" here and see the tracklisting and watch the "CMFT Must Be Stopped" video below:
1. HWY 666
2. Black Eyes Blue
3. Samantha's Gone
4. Meine Lux
5. Halfway Down
6. Silverfish
7. Kansas
8. Culture Head
9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday
10. The Maria Fire
11. Home
12. CMFT Must Be Stopped
13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song
