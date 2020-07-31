Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video

(hennemusic) Anthrax are revisiting their 1991 tour with Iron Maiden the third episode of a 6-part video series celebrating the forthcoming 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time."

Following appearances across Europe together in 1988-89, the New York thrash outfit joined Iron Maiden for the European and North American legs of their "No Prayer On The Road" trek in 1990-91 in support of their eighth studio album, "No Prayer For The Dying."

"We were always big Iron Maiden fans; the two camps always got along," says drummer Charlie Benante. "I always wanted to model Anthrax after them because I always felt that they were just so professional and they really cared about their fans and their crew; it's a good vibe with them.

"I've always said that I wanted to get up and play with them," he continued, "and so one night I got up and played 'Sanctuary'; I was on fire that night, I was just flyin'....at one point, I was playing and I see Bruce [Dickinson] turn around and he gives me the thumbs up...and I'm like 'I know Iron Maiden songs, you know'.

"It was awesome to be onstage with your heroes...you feel as if your feet are not touching the floor."

Video footage of the Anthrax/Iron Maiden performance is featured on a DVD as part of the CD edition of the "Persistence Of Time" reissue; due for release on August 21, the package will also be available on 2CD and 4LP vinyl sets. Watch the video here.

