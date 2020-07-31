Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film

Guest appearances from Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin, and guitar legend Eric Clapton highlight the Rolling Stones forthcoming Steel Wheels era concert film.

The previously unreleased 1989 concert film "Steel Wheels Live - Atlantic City, New Jersey" will be hitting stores on September 25th in various formats.

The show was captured during the Stone's Atlantic City Convention Center tour stop in December '89 and it features Rose and Stradlin joining the band for their very first live performance of "Salt Of The Earth", from their 1968 "Beggars Banquet" album.

Clapton joined the band on stage for a jam of "Little Red Rooster", as well as a jam with blues legend John Lee Hooker, on "Boogie Chillen". Watch the trailer below:





