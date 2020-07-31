Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road

TEOA (The End of America) recently released their latest single "A Million Miles Of Low Road" and to celebrate James Downes tells the story behind the track. Here is the story:

When I'm feeling like life is difficult and my problems are complicated, I usually seek comfort and therapy by writing a simple song.

I was at one of my lowest points of last year. The news was blaring fear and destruction while my mind was looping sound bites of self doubt. Like most people, I grapple with seasonal and media inflicted depression, but this year was hard. I felt disconnected and far from my friends and family. My state of mind was anchorless, floating whichever way the tide pulled it.

When I started writing "A Million Miles of Low Road," my hope was that searching for words to describe whatever it was that was eating at me might set me on a path to actually be able to face myself every morning.

The lyrics for the chorus just sort of spilled out within the first few repetitions. "So it's true that words can hurt you. Especially the ones that I mutter to myself." The song was starting to do its job by calling attention to the fact that my internal dialogue was doing me a disservice. I hadn't been able to "keep the tongues behind the walls." I was drowning in distractions, running from myself.

I'm grateful to say that, like the song's sunny instrumental disposition, life did seem to brighten a bit. The news has never been more dramatic (for good reason), but between the passion and progress of the social justice movement, and encouraging myself to lean into the simple joy of having great people in my life, I'm feeling like things may actually turn out okay.

Recorded at our separate homes in quarantine, we hope this little song might lighten someone's day just in knowing that they're not the only one getting rocked right now. And sometimes knowing that you're not alone is all it takes.

