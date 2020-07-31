Slade's 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' Is Coming

BMG have announced that they will be releasing Slade's "Cum On Feel The Hitz,", a special collection of the band's hits from 1970 to 1991, on September 25th.

The package will be offered in various configurations including stand alone CD and vinyl LP versions, as well as a CD version with 43 singles and a double vinyl featuring 24 singles.

It will include all six of the band's UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles. See the deluxe CD version tracklisting below:



CD1

1. Cum On Feel The Noize

2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4. Coz I Luv You

5. Take Me Bak 'Ome

6 Gudbuy T'Jane

7 My Friend Stan

8 Far Far Away

9 My Oh My

10 Everyday

11 The Bangin' Man

12 Look Wot You Dun

13 Thanks For The Memory

14 Run Runaway

15 We'll Bring The House Down

16 In For A Penny

17 Let's Call It Quits

18 How Does It Feel

19 All Join Hands

20 Get Down And Get With It

21 Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

1 Lock Up Your Daughters

2 My Baby Left Me: That's Alright

3 Gypsy Roadhog

4 (And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie

5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones

6 Ruby Red

7 Do You Believe In Miracles

8 Wheels Ain't Coming Down

9 7 Year Bitch

10 Still The Same

11 The Shape Of Things To Come

12 Know Who You Are

13 Nobody's Fool

14 Burning In The Heat Of Love

15 Give Us a Goal

16 Ginny Ginny

17 Sign Of The Times

18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19 Ooh La La in L.A

20 That's What Friends Are For

21 We Won't Give In

22 Merry Xmas Everybody





