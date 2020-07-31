Slade's 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' Is Coming

BMG have announced that they will be releasing Slade's "Cum On Feel The Hitz,", a special collection of the band's hits from 1970 to 1991, on September 25th.
The package will be offered in various configurations including stand alone CD and vinyl LP versions, as well as a CD version with 43 singles and a double vinyl featuring 24 singles.
It will include all six of the band's UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles. See the deluxe CD version tracklisting below:
CD1
1. Cum On Feel The Noize
2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4. Coz I Luv You
5. Take Me Bak 'Ome
6 Gudbuy T'Jane
7 My Friend Stan
8 Far Far Away
9 My Oh My
10 Everyday
11 The Bangin' Man
12 Look Wot You Dun
13 Thanks For The Memory
14 Run Runaway
15 We'll Bring The House Down
16 In For A Penny
17 Let's Call It Quits
18 How Does It Feel
19 All Join Hands
20 Get Down And Get With It
21 Radio Wall Of Sound
CD2
1 Lock Up Your Daughters
2 My Baby Left Me: That's Alright
3 Gypsy Roadhog
4 (And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie
5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6 Ruby Red
7 Do You Believe In Miracles
8 Wheels Ain't Coming Down
9 7 Year Bitch
10 Still The Same
11 The Shape Of Things To Come
12 Know Who You Are
13 Nobody's Fool
14 Burning In The Heat Of Love
15 Give Us a Goal
16 Ginny Ginny
17 Sign Of The Times
18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19 Ooh La La in L.A
20 That's What Friends Are For
21 We Won't Give In
22 Merry Xmas Everybody
