Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

As expected, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts have officially postponed their North American Stadium Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motley Crue shared a joint statement from all of the bands on Monday morning (June 1st). They wrote, "We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available.

"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly.

"Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts."





