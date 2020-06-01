.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue

As expected, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts have officially postponed their North American Stadium Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motley Crue shared a joint statement from all of the bands on Monday morning (June 1st). They wrote, "We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available.

"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly.

"Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts."


Related Stories


Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made

Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video

Motley Crue Release New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video

More Motley Crue News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour- Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert- 80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event- more

Reviews

McStine & Minnemann

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under

Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window

Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert

80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords

The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album

Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video

Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'

Singled Out: Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold