Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows

Alan Jackson have announced that he has been forced to postpone this week's "Small Town Drive-In" concerts until next week due to the threat of tropical weather on the Gulf Coast this weekend.

The performance in Cullman originally scheduled for June 5th will now take place next Friday, June 12. The Fairhope (Mobile area) concert will be held Saturday, June 13.

We were sent these details: "With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it's in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled. Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision.

"

All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Additional info about tickets and about Alan Jackson's Small Town Drive-In concerts can be found at alanjacksondrivein.com."





Related Stories

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

More Alan Jackson News



