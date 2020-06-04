Alan Jackson have announced that he has been forced to postpone this week's "Small Town Drive-In" concerts until next week due to the threat of tropical weather on the Gulf Coast this weekend.
The performance in Cullman originally scheduled for June 5th will now take place next Friday, June 12. The Fairhope (Mobile area) concert will be held Saturday, June 13.
We were sent these details: "With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it's in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled. Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision.
"
All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Additional info about tickets and about Alan Jackson's Small Town Drive-In concerts can be found at alanjacksondrivein.com."
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released
John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP- Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor- Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral